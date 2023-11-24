self

In this year's final guest episode of UHY Cast, explore the unique journey of Nick Bianchi, Director of Arighi Bianchi, a distinguished luxury home furnishing brand. As the fourth generation to embrace the family business, Nick unveils his path and outlines future plans.

This episode delves into a range of topics, involving inclusivity, navigating the challenges of the retail sector, his personal journey in joining the family enterprise, and the crucial aspects of staff and customer retention in a rapidly expanding business.

UHY Cast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, click the link below to listen. https://uhycast.buzzsprout.com

