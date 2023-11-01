A cross firm team has advised Perwyn on its new private equity partnership with property technology provider, iamproperty.

As a strategic investment partner with specialist expertise of working with ambitious technology companies, Perwyn will support the company's next phase of growth.

The business, a known leader in property technology and pioneers of the Modern Method of Auction and the UK's first end-to-end onboarding and conveyancing platform, is already working with over 6,000 UK Estate Agency branches to help them accelerate their success.

Iamproperty co-founders Ben Ridgway and Jamie Cooke, alongside the management team, will retain majority share and continue to drive forward their mission to modernise the property industry and deliver on their vision to provide an ecosystem of innovative solutions for Estate Agents across the UK.

In a cross-team effort, the acquisition was led by corporate partner Chris Towle with support from Rory Chatterton, Christopher Letters and Jessica Waldron (all corporate), Navin Prabhakar, Angela Rawlins, Sarina Mann (banking and finance), Lee Nuttall, Michael Tushingham, Natalie Poole (tax), Samantha Holland and Eleanor Wright (insurance).

Chris Towle commented: "We're delighted to have advised Perwyn on this acquisition which will help to support iamproperty's growing ambitions to lead the property sector through its innovation and expansion. Following a brilliant year for the company, we look forward to seeing how it develops in 2024 and beyond."

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.