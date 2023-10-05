UK:
Igloo Cloud Helps Inigo Achieve Significant Growth (Video)
In this video, Louise Reilly, Capital Modelling Actuary at
Inigo, shares how Igloo Cloud has helped achieve significant
growth
Louise Reilly, Capital Modelling Actuary at Inigo, shares why
Inigo decided to use WTW's Igloo.
After nearly 20 years of constant development, Igloo is the
common language of risk and capital modelling. As the market has
moved, so has Igloo and the consulting support behind it.
Whether you are a global company looking to create and use risk
and capital models worldwide or a smaller operation that wants the
benefits of models without impractical time and staffing
commitments, Igloo offers the flexibility and control to meet your
business needs.
Igloo has more than 1,000 users in over 150 different
companies.
