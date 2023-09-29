UK:
Product/Market Fit: Episode 2 (Podcast)
29 September 2023
Price Bailey
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The second part of our product/market fit series focuses on
bringing together our experience of working with fast-growing, high
potential business. In this podcast, we provide some practical
suggestions that management teams can take away and use.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
Directors' Conflicts Of Interest
Dixcart UK
Under Section 177 of the Companies Act 2006 any director who is in any way, directly or indirectly, interested in a proposed transaction or arrangement with a company...