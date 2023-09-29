The first part of our product/market fit series is aimed at management teams looking to scale up quickly, potentially with external funding from debt and equity investors.

We discuss some of the big questions:

  • What is a 'scale up' business?
  • What is product/market fit and how do you prove you've got it?
  • How does it link to strategy?
  • How does it link to the investment?
  • What happens when you don't quite have it yet?

