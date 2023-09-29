The first part of our product/market fit series is aimed at management teams looking to scale up quickly, potentially with external funding from debt and equity investors.

We discuss some of the big questions:

What is a 'scale up' business?

What is product/market fit and how do you prove you've got it?

How does it link to strategy?

How does it link to the investment?

What happens when you don't quite have it yet?

