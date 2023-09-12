UK:
What Do You Need To Be Ready For A Debt Or Equity Fund Raise? (Video)
12 September 2023
Price Bailey
The shopping list: The things you need in order to be ready for
a debt or equity fund raise
Having a shopping list might seem like an unusual business term,
but the principles are actually very useful when looking to raise
debt or equity funds.
Businesses looking for funding would often come with an
impressive presentation, but these frequently missed crucial
details and made a number of assumptions that would not build a
comprehensive investment case.
In this podcast, our Strategic Corporate Finance team explain
what a shopping list is, how one can help you to get ready for a
debt or equity fund raise and the challenges that businesses face
when looking to raise funds.
