The shopping list: The things you need in order to be ready for a debt or equity fund raise

Having a shopping list might seem like an unusual business term, but the principles are actually very useful when looking to raise debt or equity funds.

Businesses looking for funding would often come with an impressive presentation, but these frequently missed crucial details and made a number of assumptions that would not build a comprehensive investment case.

In this podcast, our Strategic Corporate Finance team explain what a shopping list is, how one can help you to get ready for a debt or equity fund raise and the challenges that businesses face when looking to raise funds.

