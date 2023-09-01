Financial modelling: Episode 1
This episode of our financial modelling series is an introduction to financial models, their purpose, uses and why they're a crucial tool across all corporate finance transactions.
This podcast is particularly useful for management teams who have limited or no experience with financial models and/or those that want to learn more about structure, functionality and what the users of financial models are looking for – not to mention how to avoid common pitfalls.
Financial modelling: Episode 2
This second episode of our financial modelling series builds on the conversations in Part 1 where we provide our top 10 tips for anyone building or making use of a financial model.
This is a practical summary based on our experience and feedback from investors/ funders/buyers and other advisers.
