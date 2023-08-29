On July 31, 2023, the European Commission adopted the first set of European Sustainability Reporting Standards (" ESRS"), which, as indicated by the name, are common standards that will be mandated for use by in-scope European companies and non-EU companies to report sustainability information. Although ESRS standards focus more on European companies, it is important for non-EU companies that have an EU presence, such as those listed in an EU member state or having an EU parent/branch/subsidiary, and that are in the value chain of an EU reporting company, to familiarize themselves with ESRS reporting requirements. As described in more detail below, for certain reporting entities, ESRS compliant reporting will be required as early as 2025 for financial year 2024.
This article reviews certain aspects of the adopted ESRS through comparison with the global sustainability reporting standards published by the International Sustainability Standards Board on June 26, 2023 (the "ISSB Standards"), compliance with which remains voluntary as of this date.
1. Released Standards
|ESRS
|
Cross-cutting standards:
Standards on environmental matters:
Standards on social matters:
Standards on governance matters:ESRS G1 Business conduct
|ISSB Standards
|General requirements:
IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information
Standards on environmental matters:
2. Covered Reporting Entities
|
ESRS
|
Only companies that are obliged by the EU Accounting Directive (Directive 2013/34/EU) to report sustainability information, specifically:
|
ISSB Standards
|
World-wide entities that are required or choose to prepare general purpose financial statements, regardless of their size, location, industry, or listing status
3. Where to Report
|
ESRS
|
In a dedicated section of a reporting entity's management report, which is an integral element of general-purpose financial reporting.
|
ISSB Standards
|
As part of a reporting entity's general-purpose financial reporting. To facilitate application in different jurisdictions, the ISSB Standards do not specify or require where in the financial reports such sustainability-related disclosures may be placed.
4. Targeted Users
|
ESRS
|
In addition to users of general-purpose financial reporting, also include other users, such as a reporting entity's business partners, trade unions and social partners, civil society and non-governmental organizations, governments, analysts and academics.
|
ISSB Standards
|
Only users of general-purpose financial reporting, namely a reporting entity's existing and potential investors, lenders and other creditors.
5. Mandatory or Voluntary
|
ESRS
|
Binding and directly applicable in all EU member states.
|
ISSB Standards
|
Voluntary, unless any jurisdiction decides to make the ISSB Standards mandatory.
6. Materiality
|
ESRS
|
"Double materiality", i.e., ESRS oblige an in-scope company to report both on its impacts on people and the environment ("Impact Materiality"), and on how social and environmental issues create financial risks and opportunities for the company ("Financial Materiality").
|
ISSB Standards
|
Only Financial Materiality.
7. Reporting Structure (categories of subject matter required to be
included in reports)
|
ESRS
|
Governance: the governance processes, controls and procedures used to monitor, manage and oversee impacts, risks and opportunities.
Strategy: how the reporting company's strategy and business model interact with its material impacts, risks and opportunities.
Impact, risk and opportunity management: the process(es) by which the company: (i) identifies impacts, risks and opportunities and assesses their materiality; and (ii) manages material sustainability matters through policies and actions.
Metrics and targets: the company's performance, including targets it has set and progress towards meeting them.
|
ISSB Standards
|
Aligned with Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) architecture, namely:
8. Proportionality Considerations
|
ESRS
|
|
ISSB Standards
|
9. Value-Chain Reporting
|
ESRS
|
Yes, an entity is required to disclose information about sustainability-related risks, opportunities and impact throughout its upstream and downstream value chain, which means that ESRS reporting entities may require ESG data from non-EU companies in their value chain, even if such companies themselves are not subject to ESRS reporting.
|
ISSB Standards
|
Yes, an entity is required to disclose information about sustainability-related risks and opportunities throughout its value chain, which means ISSB reporting entities may require ESG data from companies in their value chain, even if such companies themselves are not subject to ISSB reporting.
10. Assurance
|
ESRS
|
Required to be assured by an independent third party.
|
ISSB Standards
|
Not required, but open to assurance, because the ISSB Standards consider possible challenges and complexities for assurance process.
11. Interoperability with Other Existing Standards
|
ESRS
|
|
ISSB Standards
|
12. Phasing-in Timetable
|
ESRS
|
Companies are required to start reporting under ESRS according to the following timetable:
|
ISSB Standards
|
Entities shall apply the ISSB Standards for annual reporting
periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024, but earlier
application is permitted.
The above recently adopted ESRS are the first set of ESRS common standards. By June 30, 2024, the European Commission is expected to adopt another set of ESRS on sector-specific standards, proportionate standards for listed SMEs, and standards for non-EU companies.
Footnotes
1. Defined under Article 3(4) of the Accounting Directive, which are undertakings (other than item (i)(a) above) exceeding at least two of the following three criteria on their balance sheet dates: (x) balance sheet total: EUR 20 million; (y) net turnover: EUR 40 million; and (z) average number of employees during the financial year: 250.
2. Parent undertakings (other than item (i)(b) above) of a large group defined under Article 3(7) of the Accounting Directive, which exceed at least two of the following three criteria on the balance sheet date of the parent: (x) balance sheet total: EUR 20 million; (y) net turnover: EUR 40 million; and (z) average number of employees during the financial year: 250.
3. Small undertakings defined under Article 3(2) of the Accounting Directive, which on their balance sheet dates do not exceed the limits of at least two of the following three criteria: (x) balance sheet total: EUR 4 million; (y) net turnover: EUR 8 million; and (z) average number of employees during the financial year: 50.
4. Medium-sized undertakings defined under Article 3(3) of the Accounting Directive, which are not micro-undertakings or small undertakings and which on their balance sheet dates do not exceed the limits of at least two of the following three criteria: (x) balance sheet total: EUR 20 million; (y) net turnover: EUR 40 million; and (z) average number of employees during the financial year: 250.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.