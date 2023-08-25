ARTICLE

At Old Mill, we understand that your staff can make or break the success of your business. As trusted advisers, we believe that keeping your people informed, involved, interested, and inspired is crucial. However, we also recognise that achieving these goals can be challenging, especially for business owners who lack soft skills training and are pressed for time.

That's why we want to introduce you to a Key Performance Indicator that can significantly impact your business's performance: Revenue per Employee.

This metric serves as a reliable indicator of productivity and resource utilisation. While the optimal revenue per employee may vary across industries and business stages, a higher figure generally suggests greater efficiency and profitability.

To truly understand the potential of your business, it's important to compare your revenue per employee with that of your direct competitors. This allows you to gain insights into your industry's labour demands and make informed decisions accordingly. Comparing businesses with different operational models, such as online retailers versus brick-and-mortar stores, requires careful consideration of factors like physical locations and staff requirements.

To help you improve your revenue per employee, we have identified several strategies worth exploring:

Reduce staff turnover rate

Cultivating a positive work ethos and improving workplace operating conditions can foster employee motivation and satisfaction. A great place to work not only reduces staff complaints but also increases the likelihood of positive recommendations, attracting more customers to your business.

Embrace automation

Identify areas where processes can be streamlined and automated. By leveraging technology, you can significantly reduce the time it takes to process sales or manufacture products. Automation benefits all aspects of your business, including administration and bookkeeping.

Enhance sales training

Provide your staff with effective training on generating more sales. Utilise creative techniques, such as suggestive selling and educating customers on various product uses, to increase customer engagement and drive additional sales.

Explore new selling approaches

Consider implementing customer-friendly policies like 'free returns' or 'try before you buy'. These initiatives can encourage speculative purchases and boost average basket sizes.

Foster a culture of innovation

Encourage your employees to contribute ideas and suggestions for improving processes, increasing efficiency, and identifying new business opportunities. Embrace a culture that values creativity and rewards innovative thinking.

Invest in employee development

Provide ongoing training and development opportunities to enhance the skills and knowledge of your staff. This investment not only improves their individual performance but also contributes to the overall growth and success of your business.

Implement performance incentives

Consider implementing performance-based incentives or reward programs that align with your revenue per employee goals. Recognise and celebrate exceptional performance to motivate your staff and drive them towards achieving higher levels of productivity.

Streamline communication channels

Ensure effective communication channels are in place to facilitate information flow within the organisation. Clear communication promotes collaboration, minimises misunderstandings, and improves overall productivity.

Encourage cross-functional collaboration

Foster collaboration among different departments and teams within your organisation. Encouraging employees to work together and share knowledge can lead to innovative solutions, improved productivity, and enhanced customer experiences.

Foster a customer-centric mindset

Encourage your staff to prioritise exceptional customer service and to go above and beyond to meet customer needs. Satisfied customers are more likely to become loyal advocates and contribute to increased revenue per employee through repeat business and positive referrals.

Evaluate different routes to market

Continuously seek the best fit for your business by exploring alternative avenues. Adapt your product lines or explore new opportunities that align with your offerings. Successful businesses are agile and responsive to change.

Monitor industry trends

Stay informed about industry trends, market shifts, and emerging technologies. Being proactive in understanding the evolving landscape enables you to adapt your strategies, identify new revenue streams, and stay ahead of the competition.

Leverage technology for efficiency

Identify technological advancements that can address inefficiencies in your working environment, such as slow internet speeds or inadequate stock management systems. Embrace solutions and apps that streamline processes, allowing your staff to produce reports and reconciliations more efficiently.

Improve stock control

Ensure that your product availability matches your advertising claims. By delivering on customer expectations, you enhance the likelihood of repeat business and maintain a positive reputation.

Talk to Old Mill

Remember, success requires adaptability, innovation, and a commitment to continuous improvement. Embrace the opportunities before you, and together, we can propel your business to new heights. For personalised guidance tailored to your specific business needs, don't hesitate to reach out to us at Old Mill. We are here to support you in maximising your revenue per employee and achieving long-term profitability.

Originally published 23rd June 2023

