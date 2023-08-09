ARTICLE

Current and future earnings are influencing new workforce entrants as they consider their initial career steps

Top three functions that private equity firms compete with to attract entry-level investment analyst and junior investment manager roles

Investment banking

Equities

Fixed income

Comparing market median compensation levels across investment-focused roles

What this comparison reveals

Private equity tends to pay marginally higher base salaries at analyst (entry) level.

Equities and fixed Income offer higher bonus levels than private equity, resulting in comparatively higher actual total annual compensation.

There can be more variation in year-on-year bonuses across investment banking, equities and fixed Income. Significant bonuses are expected when the market performs well.

When carried interest is factored in (typically offered at around junior investment manager levels onwards), private equity pay can outpace investment banking.

Top talent considers both immediate pay and future earnings potential when considering where to focus their careers.

Competing for cross-industry roles

Certain infrastructure and operations roles also are challenging to source

Information Technology

Human Resources

Legal

The private equity industry varies in its approach to annual base salary for cross-industry roles, potentially negatively impacting attraction and retention efforts in key areas, based on this comparison between the Financial Services National baseline (comprising of banking, financial services Central London and private equity).

What this comparison reveals

There is variation when it comes to pay competitiveness in the private equity sector in UK when considering key infrastructure and operations functions and comparing pay for these roles to that found in the broader financial services sector.

IT presents a particularly fierce competition for talent and, as more organizations move through digital transformation journeys, this will be an area for private equity firms to watch.

How UK's private equity firms can compete in the race for talent

Evaluate the current workforce to determine opportunities for improvements in talent attraction and retention.

Leverage timely, credible market data to make compensation recommendations that are both competitive and defensible.

Redesign employment and compensation practices based on workforce needs as well as the wider market backdrop to maximize compensation spend.

