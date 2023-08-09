UK:
Podcast – Start-Up Sessions: IDnow
09 August 2023
AlixPartners
IDnow is a market-leading European player in identity proofing
services, combining automated, human-assisted and video-assisted
identity verification services. Bertrand Bouteloup, Chief
Commercial Officer, joins AlixPartners' Thomas Morineaux and
Gerrit Buschhorn to discuss how the company is differentiating
itself from the competition in the rapidly-changing environment of
digital identities, from regulatory, customer, and cyber security
perspectives.
