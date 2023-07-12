In a rapidly changing world, all organisations have their attention on ESG factors as they journey to improve their approach and plan ahead. But why do ESG credentials matter to investors? In short, how a business operates is fundamental to investors.

And with growing importance being placed on sustainability, ESG strategies and reporting are both defining factors in whether a business will achieve long-term, sustainable success. Identifying and disclosing material ESG issues is now an essential aspect of corporate reporting - providing key data for investor's to assess the green credentials of businesses they are, or are considering, investing in.

Our new guide 'ESG: The investor perspective', split into three key parts, provides practical insights to help inform your company's approach to ESG.

The second part of our guide, available to read now, focuses on how your business can develop a meaningful approach to disclosure and, more importantly, what information and data tocollect to give investor's what they're looking for.

In part one of our ESG guide, we explored what investors are looking for in terms of ESG engagement and reporting.The third and final part of our guide, coming soon, will look into the future at the likely course of ESG developments. As well as discussing the regulatory environment and the influence of societal and investor attitudes, it explores key themes and recommendations for long-term corporate sustainability.

