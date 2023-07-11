UK:
On The Horizon – Our Podcast On Material Upcoming Developments
11 July 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
We have released the latest episode in our 'on the
horizon' podcast series, in which we discuss the more material
developments that we expect to see in the next 6-12 months that
will be of interest to listed companies.
You can listen to the podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify or iTunes.
