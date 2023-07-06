self

As the economic outlook continues to be murky, plenty of companies are making cuts. But you can't cut your way to prosperity. There are often-overlooked opportunities to grow the top line — a lot and fast, even in the face of a down market.

Jason McDannold and Yale Kwon lead the private equity commercial transformation practice at AlixPartners and would like to discuss several key tactical opportunities on how to sustain growth in a downturn economy.

Originally published by Professional Pricing Society on the 2nd of March, 2023.

