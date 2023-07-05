self

In the current economic downturn, the retail industry is on the front line – but what are the real challenges that Private Equity needs to navigate, and where are the true opportunities emerging in the face of recession?

AlixPartners' Matt Clark, Clare Kennedy and Mark Veldon share insights on how private equity firms can navigate the complexities of the current climate, identify and evaluate potential acquisition targets, manage portfolio companies during a recession, and create value in a difficult economic environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.