What Really Matters - Private Equity: Retail And The Economic Outlook (Podcast)
05 July 2023
AlixPartners
In the current economic downturn, the retail industry is on the
front line – but what are the real challenges that Private
Equity needs to navigate, and where are the true opportunities
emerging in the face of recession?
AlixPartners' Matt Clark, Clare Kennedy and Mark Veldon
share insights on how private equity firms can navigate the
complexities of the current climate, identify and evaluate
potential acquisition targets, manage portfolio companies during a
recession, and create value in a difficult economic
environment.
