ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

International e-commerce platform Global-e has come a long way in just 10 years. Now valued at $5bn after a successful IPO in 2021, the business continues to scale as it harnesses the opportunities presented by the growing world of cross-border online payments and consumers' growing appetite for online retail.

Rony Raphaely, VP of Revenue Operations, joins AlixPartners' Thomas Morineaux and Phil Lewis to discuss her personal experiences and the key characteristics required to thrive in a fast-moving start-up environment such as this, alongside the keys to the business's success so far.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.