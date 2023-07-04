After a sustained period of low inflation and cheap debt, the world has changed – high inflation and higher interest rates pose significant challenges for many businesses.

Not only does this represent a monumental climate shift of the last decade, it's uncertain how long these economic headwinds will last.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty, here are five practical considerations management teams need to take to navigate economic disruption head-on

1. UNDERTAKE REGULAR REFORECASTING

Before cash becomes constrained, management should ensure there is a robust 13- week short term cash flow forecasting process which will complement the regular P&L/KPI flash reporting.

Before cash becomes constrained, management should ensure there is a robust 13- week short term cash flow forecasting process which will complement the regular P&L/KPI flash reporting.

Given the rapidly changing environment, management should also look to prepare regular trading reforecasts to ensure any short to medium term issues or pressures are identified and addressed early.

2. REVIEW COST BASE AND OPTIMISE WORKING CAPITAL

Seek to build cash buffers early that support the company through future periods of tight liquidity.

Identify, prioritise and develop an action plan for risks and opportunities associated with the cost base.

Seek specialist advice on how to proactively manage working capital to minimise inflationary and sourcing pressures.

3. HAVE A CLEAR HEDGING STRATEGY

Better the devil you know, than the devil you don't?

Don't seek to beat the market, get expert advice on hedging floating interest rate and FX exposure to allow management's focus to be on day-to-day business operations.

4. INCREASE STAKEHOLDER COMMUNICATIONS

We often see management teams responding to challenging situations by becoming more insular and closed, thinking they need to bring solutions to stakeholders before disclosing the issues

We would always recommend the complete opposite. Providing prompt and regular guidance on upcoming risks and issues (e.g. trading and liquidity updates, maturity walls, covenant risks, etc), even if only early stage indicators of concern, demonstrates strong management oversight and instils confidence that action is being taken – bad news delivered at the last minute is never welcome!

5. GET THE NECESSARY SUPPORT IN EARLY

When a company is showing signs of stress or distress, the number of stakeholders and their demands rapidly increases, pulling management's attention increasingly away from the day job.

Get on the front foot by engaging the right legal and financial advisers early. This allows the company to control the narrative and lead the situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.