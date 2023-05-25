ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In an increasingly unpredictable world, how should business leaders balance long-term disruptions with short-term demands? The findings of our annual Disruption Index show that the most successful business leaders take action in the face of uncertainty. In this video series, AlixPartners CEO Simon Freakley, Co-head of Asia & Americas Lisa Donahue, Head of EMEA Rob Hornby, and Head of Industries David Garfield discuss key themes from the 2023 AlixPartners Disruption Index and the actionable steps growth leaders are taking to thrive in the age of disruption.

self

self

To view previous episodes please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.