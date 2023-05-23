Companies considering tax-advantaged arrangements are reminded that improvements to the company share option plan (CSOP) took effect from 6 April 2023.

The individual limit on the market value of shares which may be placed under CSOP option has been increased to £60,000. In addition, the share class restrictions (which previously prevented some companies with more than one share class from qualifying) have been removed.

CSOPs are likely to increase in popularity, particularly for companies which do not (or no longer) qualify for EMI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.