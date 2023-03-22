2023 has got off to a flying start at the Spencer West associated firm in Northern Ireland, McMahon McKay. Corporate team members John McMahon and Lauren McGarry were acting for the management team in its successful Management Buy Out of Albert Fry Associates Ltd for an undisclosed sum. Albert Fry Associates is a leading Belfast-based structural and civil engineering consultancy providing its services from its offices in Belfast and Dublin - https://www.albertfryassociates.com

Andrew Greer of the Management Buy Out team commented on the transaction:

"John and Lauren assisted us with the Management Buy Out of Albert Fry Associates. The service we received was very professional and efficient and the acquisition completed without hiccup. John was very helpful and easy to deal with both to us as his clients, but also with the vendors' legal team resulting in a timely completion without any stress."

McMahon McKay is the Northern Ireland office of Spencer West, and the new relationship sees dual qualified Partner John McMahon and corporate colleague Lauren McGarry joining Spencer West whilst both also retain their current roles in McMahon McKay.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.