Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive – CRSD at a glance

The "CSRD" (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), i.e., the guideline on corporate sustainability reporting, has just been adopted in Brussels. This means that from as early as 2024, sustainability indicators are to have a similarly high weighting as financial indicators, in that they are to be published together in the company's management report.

Is this a new development?

Companies have already had to report non-financial information on environmental protection, social responsibility, etc. since 2018 with the NFRD (Non-Financial Reporting Directive), but not to the extent and in the manner planned by the new CSRD. The new regulation will require more companies to report. The report content and the auditing obligation will also be expanded and a new standard will be introduced.

No need to worry

Many companies, particularly SMEs, feel unprepared for these changes and do not know what exactly they will have to do. We believe that the CSRD is not a cause for concern, but an opportunity for companies to be better prepared for the future.

What is the CSRD all about?

The aim of the CSRD is for companies to describe the consequences of their corporate actions for the environment and society, and to publish them in the management report together with the key financial figures. The European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), i.e. a unification of reporting standards, will make the data comparable between companies.

The two biggest changes will be the anchoring of a dual materiality and the introduction of the ESRS.

What is the double materiality?

The company must consider sustainability aspects from two perspectives. This will also change the materiality principle previously used in Germany:

The new principle explains which data is now relevant for the sustainability report and must therefore be published. This means that the company must report on anything that is either relevant from an environmental or social perspective, or for the company's success, i.e., no longer just incidents which affect finances.

If the previous rules of the NFRD were taken strictly, only a few matters had to be reported, which will change as a result of the new principles of the CSRD. This extension will affect nearly 50,000 companies across Europe.

Which standards will be used in the future?

To ensure comparability and to publish all the desired data, a separate standard, the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), will be published in the near future. The ESRS is still in draft form, but parts have already been released for comment, and clear directions are discernible. The new standard will not only address climate issues, but also topics such as pollution, water, biodiversity and circular economy. In addition, social sustainability will play a larger role, bringing issues such as occupational health and safety, as well as the role of governance, risk and compliance to the forefront.

Does the new directive have to be implemented immediately?

No, don't worry. Implementation doesn't have to happen immediately, since the new regulation will be realized into the European business landscape in stages over the next few years.

What does this mean for you and your company?

The CSRD presents an opportunity to start early and make sure that your business is set for the future. You can do that by identifying the relevant topics and contents early. This will make it easier to compile the data for the sustainability report later. Additionally, you can already start reporting on your sustainability activities and thereby win over potential customers and new employees.

