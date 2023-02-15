In the latest episode in the HSF UK public M&A podcast series, Veronica Roberts and Gavin Davies discuss the impact of the National Security and Investment Act (NSIA) on takeovers, looking back over the first 12 months of operation of the new investment screening regime.

In particular, they consider:

the decisions we have seen under the regime in the past 12 months;

the impact the NSIA has had on takeovers in practice; and

our key takeaways for parties and their advisers.

To listen to the full conversation please visit SoundCloud, Spotify or iTunes.

All episodes in our UK public M&A podcast series are available on our public M&A podcast page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.