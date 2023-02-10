UK:
Register Of Overseas Entities – Approaching Deadline Of 31 January 2023
10 February 2023
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
The deadline for registration as an Overseas Entity is fast
approaching and by 31 January 2023, all qualifying overseas
entities, who own freehold land or property in the UK (or leasehold
land of more than seven years), must have registered as such with
Companies House.
The Register of Overseas Entities, which came into force on 1
August 2022, under the Economic Crime (Transparency and
Enforcement) Act 2022, requires qualifying overseas entities to
identify and verify their beneficial owners or managing officers
(using an independent verification process), and submit the
information to Companies House.
Once registered, the entity will be added to the publicly
available register and issued an Overseas Entity ID, which will be
required to register dispositions of land (i.e., purchase, sale,
transfer, lease or charge) at the Land Registry from 1 February
2023 onwards (regardless of whether or not the relevant transaction
completed prior to this date).
Failure to comply with the registration requirements by the 31
January deadline could give rise to criminal sanctions, including
fines and/or prison sentences.
For more detailed information, including the results of
non-compliance, please see our advisory: UK Real Property Beneficial Ownership Register
Progress in England and Wales.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
