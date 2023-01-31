Tandem Diabetes Care, one of the market leaders in insulin pump technology, has acquired the developer of a so-called "patch" pump, before the product has even been launched. A patch pump is tubeless, giving the wearer more flexibility and freedom of movement than a tubed pump (which Tandem's current product is), and at present there are very few on the market, so this is an important move for tandem. The question is, will Tandem "absorb" the patch pump in development and release it under their already successful TSlim brand, or will it form an entirely separate branch of business?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi" Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump, designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges, is under development and not commercially available. www.businesswire.com/...

