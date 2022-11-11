We are delighted to have supported the management team of Graeme Duncan and James Burnett in connection with their acquisition of Murray Machinery Ltd. Established at Tarves, near Aberdeen, in 1979, Murray Machinery is a UK agricultural machinery manufacturer which specialises in material handling attachments to fit telescopic handlers, forklifts and loaders.

Corporate Partner, Keir Willox, commented, "It was a pleasure to act for the management team in connection with this acquisition. Between them Graeme and James have over 50 years combined experience in the agricultural machinery sector. We wish them all the very best going forward".

The Shepherd and Wedderburn team, comprised of Keir Willox, Partner (Corporate Finance),Douglas Sinclair, Partner (Private Wealth & Tax), Judith Stephenson, Partner (Property & Infrastructure), Edwin Mustard, Partner (Pensions), Jamie Murray, Solicitor (Property & Infrastructure), Deborah Miller, Consultant (Employment), Lauren Boyle, Solicitor (Corporate Finance), Timothy Davidson, Associate (Banking and Finance) and Eva Fraser, Trainee (Corporate Finance).

