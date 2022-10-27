A cross-sector team from the law firm Gowling WLG has advised Revolution Bars Group, the premium bar owner, operating principally under the 'Revolution' and 'Revolucion de Cuba' brands, on its acquisition of the entire issued share capital of The Peach Pub Company (Holdings) Limited from its founders Lee Cash, Hamish Stoddart and Jo Eames and other shareholders for £16.5 million in cash.

The Peach Pub Group owns an industry leading collection of 21 premium gastropubs. The acquisition therefore creates a more balanced and diversified business for Revolution Bars Group and gives the Group additional growth potential across the drinks, food and accommodation sectors.

The team from Gowling WLG was led by corporate partner Jeff Elway, supported by associate Abby Parkin. Also advising were principal associate Rebecca Jones (employment), principal associate Tom Rank and senior associate Helen Hibbert (tax). Banking partner Alasdair McKenzie and associate Nikita Gudgeon (banking & finance) also advised alongside partner Sam Holland, legal director, Susannah Fink, and associate, Eleanor Wright (W&I insurance), partner Jocelyn Paulley and associate Charlotte Catton (commercial/data protection) and senior associate Pooja Gabbani (pensions). Shoosmiths advised Revolution Bars on property aspects of the acquisition.

Commenting, Jeff Elway said:

"We are delighted that the range and breadth of Gowling WLG's sector expertise has been able to help Revolution Bars in what is clearly a transformative opportunity for the Group and which also provides Revolution Bars with the opportunity for growth both organically and by acquisition. We very much look forward to helping them moving forward with their growth plans."

