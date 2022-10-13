A mergers & acquisitions (M&A) focused duo at the international law firm Gowling WLG has advised health and technology consulting company Nordic Consulting on its acquisition of Hygeian, a healthcare consulting company with clients across the UK and the Middle East.

This marks Nordic's sixth acquisition in recent years and comes as Nordic continues to expand its presence and services in Europe and the Middle East. Hygeian has a strong network of 300 highly experienced and skilled management consultants with a wide range of skills from clinical, financial, and technical backgrounds, which will allow Nordic to expand its capacity and capabilities to serve clients and their evolving needs all across the globe.

Gowling WLG's legal advisory team was led by partner Hugh Maule supported by associate Helena David.

Commenting, Hugh said: "It has been a pleasure to advise on such a pivotal acquisition in the global healthcare consulting space and we very much look forward to seeing the growth and development of their combined services."

The global mergers and acquisitions market has been buoyant in recent years. As the driving force behind many significant global transactions - particularly in the mid-market - Gowling WLG offers the experience and expertise you need to attain your goals.

Through the strength of our offices in Canada, the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, we assist on a large number of transactions across a range of key industries. We're one of the busiest law firms in mid-market M&A, and understand the challenges you face because we're immersed in them every day.

