UK:
Farming Partnerships - Steven Corfield And Nicholas Playford (Podcast)
26 September 2022
Lanyon Bowdler
Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda
and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking
about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series
you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local
charities.
In this episode, Steven and Nicholas from the Agricultural team
explain what should be covered in a partnership agreement, what
happens if the partnership suddenly ends, how to handle partners
with a lesser interest in the business, and how to deal with new
members of the partnership.
