We interviewed Alice Murray, Editor of The Drawdown. During the interview we discussed the following topics:

How private equity is perceived by those on the outside, such as the mainstream media and the general public.

Has private equity got a public image crisis?

If so, what can be done to facilitate greater transparency and access to information?

Alice also describes her journey from classics scholar to entrepreneur, the challenges she faced along the way, and her future plans for The Drawdown. Be sure to watch this space.

Alice Murray established The Drawdown in 2017. She previously headed up communications and marketing at a UK early-stage venture capital firm, where she managed investor reporting and marketing activities. Prior to that, Alice was Editor of European private equity publication unquote" where she directed all content and events including The British Private Equity Awards.

Alice began her career at London-based publishing house Caspian Media, where she was a reporter for private equity-focused publication Real Deals. She then went on to join Argus Media, where she was Acting Editor of Argus FMB Ammonia. Alice has a degree in Classical Civilisations from Leeds University.

