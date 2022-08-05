UK:
Tax In M&A In The UK And Europe – Our Updated Guide
05 August 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
We have published the 2022 edition of the 'Tax in M&A in
the UK and Europe' guide produced by Herbert Smith Freehills
and other contributors (see the Contributors list for full
details).
The guide can be accessed here.
The Tax in M&A guide accompanies the 2021 edition of our
'Regulation of Public M&A in the UK and
Europe' guide. The two are intended to give you a broad
overview of the material tax and corporate issues to consider when
contemplating cross border M&A transactions in key
jurisdictions within the UK and Europe and are written by
experienced practitioners from leading law firms.
