In our latest episode focusing on merger control in the EU and UK, Marcel Nuys (Partner, Dusseldorf), Francesca Morra (Partner, Milan), Peter Rowland (Of Counsel, Brussels) and Natalia Rodriguez (Of Counsel, London) explore key developments of interest to businesses engaged in M&A activity. They discuss updates to the European Commission's substantive and procedural guidance in respect of mergers, including the controversial ability to accept referrals from individual Member States of transactions that do not meet jurisdictional thresholds for review, and parallel national developments; the extent to which UK merger control practice has diverged from that of the European Commission post-Brexit; and developments on merger control in the digital sector.

This episode, along with our first two episodes, can be accessed via our new CRTea podcast series page here. This series brings you the latest developments in competition, regulatory and trade law from across EMEA and beyond. In this rapidly-evolving regulatory landscape, these regular podcasts will provide practical insights from our network of specialists (and maybe some special guests along the way) in a digestible, and hopefully enjoyable, format.

