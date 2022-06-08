ARTICLE

MedTech Innovator yesterday announced the 50 med-tech companies that have been selected to be a part of their four-month accelerator program. Amongst those chosen are UK based companies 52 North Health, Oxford Endovascular and Phagenesis, as well as companies from the US, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Ireland, Luxembourg and Singapore.

The accelerator program, which aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are involved in the transformation of the healthcare system, provides individualised mentorship and feedback, funding opportunities and other support, including IP advice, to early and mid-stage startups, with the ultimate winner getting a grand prize of $350,000 and the title of 2022 MedTech Innovator.

It is great to see such a diverse selection of startups selected for the program and it will be interesting to see who the winner is when this is announced in October 2022!

