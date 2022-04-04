In Beck Greener's second podcast, Looking Closer, Partners James Stones and Catherine Jewell discuss the topic of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) – what it is, Beck Greener's CSR strategy, what made it award winning and offer some useful advice to organisations contemplating their own CSR projects. Doing business responsibly and creating a positive impact in the community/local environment can really benefit businesses and this area of CSR is only becoming more important for both employers and employees.

Click here to download the podcast as an MP3 file.

Originally Published 12 March 2021

