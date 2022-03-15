The former chief financial officer of Redcentric Plc has been sentenced to five and a half years' imprisonment and disqualified from being a director for ten years after being found guilty of making false and misleading statements to the market and false accounting.

As we reported in our last corporate update, Redcentric, an AIM-listed IT service provider, issued false and misleading unaudited interim results in November 2015, and false and misleading audited final year results in June 2016. Redcentric has already been censured for market abuse and its former finance director sentenced to three years' imprisonment. See our blog post for further information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.