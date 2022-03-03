A multi-disciplined team has advised The Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG) on its acquisitions of Dougfield Plumbers Supplies, which has plumbing supplies branches throughout Wales and the South West, as well as builders merchant supplier Cornish Fixings. IBMG is part of longstanding client Cairngorm Capital Partners' portfolio.

Dougfield Plumbers Supplies serves a host of trade and retail customers from ten sites throughout Swansea, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Devon and Cornwall, all of which stock a range of heating, plumbing and bathroom products.

Cornish Fixings is a one-branch builders' merchant supplying a broad range of building materials to trade and retail customers throughout Cornwall and its surrounding areas.

The team from Gowling WLG that advised IBMG was made up of partner Ian Piggin, senior associate Chelsie Taylor, associates Alex Farrow and Chinedu Onuchukwu and legal apprentice Maya Thompson.

Ian said: "It has been a pleasure to assist on this key regional acquisition for a long-standing client where we've had an opportunity to demonstrate our multi-disciplined legal expertise once again."

Nathan Arthur, M&A Manager at Grant & Stone said: "Multiple deals like this demonstrate further post-pandemic recovery and the innovation typical of the builders' merchant market. As we move towards a new financial year it will be interesting to see what other prospects, mergers and acquisitions take place to further strengthen this resilient market".

"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.