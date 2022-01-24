ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As we start the new year, we take a look back at some of our highlights from 2021, and offer our view for the year ahead.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, 2021 was another very busy year for Ropes & Gray in London. As the pre-eminent international law firm for private capital, we helped our international client base complete deals in challenging conditions across the private capital markets. These included cross border buyouts, M&A, P2Ps, bolt-ons, new financings and refinancings, and minority investments with significant activity across the healthcare, life sciences and TMT sectors in particular.

You will be able to see some representative matters and also read our reflections on 2021 in more detail in the following guide, together with our expectations for 2022.

Click here to read the full Newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.