ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Thank you to all of our clients and friends for your on-going support this year. We are looking forward to working with you in 2022.

We are closed from 1pm on 24th December and our offices will re-open at 9am on 4th January.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.