As members of AGN International's network of accountants and business advisers, we're pleased to share this edition of Global Business Voice focusing on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mergers and acquisitions market.

Questions explored by this worldwide research include:

What has happened to business-for-sale volumes in different countries since COVID-19 struck?

To what event are local business valuations being suppressed by the pandemic?

Are there any sectors in particular where values have been affected?

What proportion of business sales have been 'distressed' due to emergency restructuring (say) or to generate liquidity and cash?

When might we see an increase in post-recession disposals?

Daniel Shear, Head of Corporate Finance at BKL, also leads AGN's Mergers & Acquisitions share-group. He and our corporate finance team can provide expert guidance and advice on the complexities of a merger or acquisition.

