As members of AGN International's network of accountants and business advisers, we're pleased to share this edition of Global Business Voice focusing on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mergers and acquisitions market.

Questions explored by this worldwide research include:

  • What has happened to business-for-sale volumes in different countries since COVID-19 struck?
  • To what event are local business valuations being suppressed by the pandemic?
  • Are there any sectors in particular where values have been affected?
  • What proportion of business sales have been 'distressed' due to emergency restructuring (say) or to generate liquidity and cash?
  • When might we see an increase in post-recession disposals?

Daniel Shear, Head of Corporate Finance at BKL, also leads AGN's Mergers & Acquisitions share-group. He and our corporate finance team can provide expert guidance and advice on the complexities of a merger or acquisition.

