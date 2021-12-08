As members of AGN International's network of accountants and business advisers, we're pleased to share this edition of Global Business Voice focusing on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mergers and acquisitions market.
Questions explored by this worldwide research include:
- What has happened to business-for-sale volumes in different countries since COVID-19 struck?
- To what event are local business valuations being suppressed by the pandemic?
- Are there any sectors in particular where values have been affected?
- What proportion of business sales have been 'distressed' due to emergency restructuring (say) or to generate liquidity and cash?
- When might we see an increase in post-recession disposals?
Daniel Shear, Head of Corporate Finance at BKL, also leads AGN's Mergers & Acquisitions share-group. He and our corporate finance team can provide expert guidance and advice on the complexities of a merger or acquisition.
