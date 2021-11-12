Cooley's Tom Epps and Marie Kavanagh co-authored a book, along with 40 highly skilled practitioners from 11 jurisdictions, on the complex and developing area of corporate internal investigations. The book uncovers a myriad of issues for additional legal consideration and advice, as well as considers the landscape and legal framework of specific jurisdictions and provides a practical narration as to best practice in each.

