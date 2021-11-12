UK:
An International Guide To Corporate Internal Investigations
12 November 2021
Cooley LLP
Cooley's Tom Epps and Marie Kavanagh co-authored a book,
along with 40 highly skilled practitioners from 11 jurisdictions,
on the complex and developing area of corporate internal
investigations. The book uncovers a myriad of issues for additional
legal consideration and advice, as well as considers the landscape
and legal framework of specific jurisdictions and provides a
practical narration as to best practice in each.
View and purchase the book
