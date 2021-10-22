UK:
How To Prepare For The New UK Investment Firms Prudential Regime
The Financial Conduct Authority's new UK Investment
Firm Prudential Regime (IFPR) will be implemented on 1 January
2022, bringing about significant changes for FCA regulated
investment firms.
In order to help firms understand and implement the changes, Newgate
Compliance, an Ocorian company, has created an IFPR readiness
hub, where you can:
- access practical guidance on the steps needed to ensure
compliance;
- read overviews of the implications of IFPR for different
investment firms;
- familiarise yourself with the FCA's consultation proposals
and papers; and
- book your Readiness Assessment and begin preparation.
Access the hub here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
