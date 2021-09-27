Dixcart Corporate Services

The Dixcart Group has been providing corporate services for over 45 years. Dixcart has extensive expertise in advising both private and institutional clients as to how to set up structures to best meet their needs and to match their circumstances. A number of structures feature companies in one or more jurisdictions as well as other asset protection vehicles, whilst many just feature companies.

Dixcart not only establishes the companies but also provides a comprehensive range of company management services. Such corporate services include:

Day to day administration and company secretarial services

Director services

Registered office and agent services

Tax compliance services

Accountancy services

Dealing with transactions, including all aspects of acquisitions and disposals

Introduction to Robert Homem and Steven de Jersey

Robert Homem from our Cyprus office and Steven de Jersey from the Guernsey office are two key members of the Dixcart Corporate team that we are introducing to you today.

In 2013, Robert Homem became the Managing Director of the Dixcart office in Cyprus, which he has built up to be an important member of the Dixcart Group. Cyprus is an attractive jurisdiction for holding companies for a variety of reasons and Robert is expert in the establishment and management of such structures.

Steven de Jersey is a Director of Dixcart Guernsey and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales with over 25 years' experience in the Guernsey Finance Industry. Steve joined Dixcart in 2018, after 13 years productively spent establishing, and developing the Guernsey office for a leading Guernsey service provider. His particular focus was advising and servicing the larger and more complex structures for both institutional and private clients. Guernsey is a very attractive location for structures due to its zero corporate tax rates for the majority of companies established on the island relating in tax transparent structures for investors.

Robert advises clients on the efficient use of the jurisdiction of Cyprus. He also assists individuals and companies relocating to Cyprus and provides tax efficient solutions for clients. He has a detailed understanding of the Cyprus Permanent Residence Programme and advises clients on how to benefit from the additional tax incentives available to Cypriot residents. Robert also has experience in international tax planning and structuring and establishing and managing Cypriot companies once relocation has taken place.

As the Managing Director of the Dixcart office in Cyprus, Robert is responsible for client issues and for developing the office and the depth of services that it provides. In 2019, he oversaw the project of moving offices, to a new building in the centre of Limassol, and launched the Cyprus Dixcart Business Centre, with several serviced offices available to clients.

Since moving to Cyprus himself, he is able to draw on his own experiences in relocating to Cyprus, when advising clients embarking on the same journey, and is able to provide additional information on what it is like to live and work in Cyprus.

Prior to moving to Cyprus, Robert held several senior professional roles and also worked at the Dixcart office in Portugal for twelve years. Before joining the Dixcart Group in 2001, Robert qualified as a member of the South African Institute of Professional Accountants in 1998. He is also a member of the South African Institute of Taxation. He gained additional experience working as an Audit Manager for a firm of accountants and as Finance Manager for a group of IT companies, both organisations being situated in South Africa.

Steve is responsible for the business development of the Dixcart Guernsey office along with leading the Corporate and Fund offering and promoting corporate and listing services throughout the Group. He also specialises in the establishment and administration of all forms of domestic and offshore corporate vehicles, private investment funds, investment trusts, foundations and partnerships for corporate, institutional and private clients.

He has specific experience in relation to holding structures, mergers and acquisitions, migrations, restructuring, refinancing, reorganisations, joint ventures, disposals, debt and equity, private placements, and listings.

In addition, Steve is responsible for private client structures and works closely with local and international advisors in administering traditional trust and foundation structures as well as the more recent trend in the use of Limited Partnerships and Private Investment Funds. Steve also works closely with Locate Guernsey in order to aid individuals and families relocating to the island and potentially establishing a business here. He provides professional advice regarding each stage of relocating to Guernsey, aid in integrating into Island life and guidance to Guernsey's beneficial tax regime.

Steve travels regularly to the UK, as well as other jurisdictions around the world in particular South Africa and works closely with the other Dixcart offices. He is regularly involved in organising networking events for professional contacts and clients.

In his spare time Steve enjoys an active life, being very involved in the rugby scene in Guernsey including playing for the Guernsey veterans' team. Steve also plays for a local veterans' football team as well as being a passionate motorsport fan. He is also connected to the equestrian world with a close family member owning a horse and frequently competing in events locally and on the UK mainland.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.