UK:
Jason Appel On Humanise The Numbers Podcast
06 September 2021
Berg Kaprow Lewis
Jason Appel, our Head of Accounts, chatted with Paul Shrimpling
for the accountancy podcast Humanise The Numbers.
Topics discussed by Jason and Paul include:
- Jason's career at BKL
- Our new values for 2021
- Challenges and developments for the business in 2020 and
2021
- Our transition to working in small teams, pods, within our
larger business services (accounts and outsourcing) team
- Our approach to looking after each other and our clients
You can listen to Jason's episode of Humanise The
Numbers here. A transcript of the interview is also
available.
Originally Published by Humanise The Numbers, 06 August
2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
