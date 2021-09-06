ARTICLE

Jason Appel, our Head of Accounts, chatted with Paul Shrimpling for the accountancy podcast Humanise The Numbers.

Topics discussed by Jason and Paul include:

Jason's career at BKL

Our new values for 2021

Challenges and developments for the business in 2020 and 2021

Our transition to working in small teams, pods, within our larger business services (accounts and outsourcing) team

Our approach to looking after each other and our clients

You can listen to Jason's episode of Humanise The Numbers here. A transcript of the interview is also available.

Originally Published by Humanise The Numbers, 06 August 2021

