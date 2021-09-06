Jason Appel, our Head of Accounts, chatted with Paul Shrimpling for the accountancy podcast Humanise The Numbers.

Topics discussed by Jason and Paul include:

  • Jason's career at BKL
  • Our new values for 2021
  • Challenges and developments for the business in 2020 and 2021
  • Our transition to working in small teams, pods, within our larger business services (accounts and outsourcing) team
  • Our approach to looking after each other and our clients

You can listen to Jason's episode of Humanise The Numbers here. A transcript of the interview is also available.

Originally Published by Humanise The Numbers, 06 August 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.