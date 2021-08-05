UK:
UK's SPAC Market Rouses From Its Slumber
05 August 2021
Cooley LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"Almost eight months into 2021, the London Stock Exchange
finally has its first listing of a special-purpose acquisition
company for the year. The deal is likely to be a harbinger of more,
bigger offerings to come."
Read the
article (subscription required)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
I Love An Office Fit Out - But
Wedlake Bell
You can't have missed them, where ever you get your news: the slew of articles about "My First Day Back In The Office", matched in quantity only by "Re-Design Your Office To Encourage Staff Back".
Making Sense Of Deemed Contracts
Shakespeare Martineau
During the pandemic, many thousands of tenants have chosen to delay payments of their rent. This is adversely effecting cash flow for landlords, who still have outgoings to pay.