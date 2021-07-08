The Secretary of State brought disqualification proceedings against two members of an LLP. The two members applied to strike out the proceedings by questioning whether Regulation 4(2) of the LLP Regulations 2001 in substituting "member" of an LLP for "director" in the CDDA, intended to include junior members of a large LLP who had no involvement in the management of the LLP within the purview of disqualification? If Parliament did not, where do you draw the line?