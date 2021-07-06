US-based travel company International Training & Exchange Inc (Intrax) has acquired UK youth travel organisation Invasion Group Ltd, with the support of law firm Shakespeare Martineau.

The acquisition forms part of Intrax's strategy to expand outside of the US into UK and overseas markets. Intrax has a presence in more than 100 countries around the world with 22,000 participants at its programs each year, including summer camp placements, high school exchange programmes, global internships, au pair and work/travel opportunities.

Invasion, which has headquarters in Manchester, offers young people holiday, volunteering and work opportunities across the US, Canada, Asia and Australia. With clear business synergies between the companies, Intrax is well placed to utilise the existing brand awareness and stretch created by the Invasion brands for its overseas and US expansion.

Acting on behalf of Intrax and its UK subsidiary, Shakespeare Martineau supported the travel company on this major strategic international acquisition, including providing corporate, real estate, tax, intellectual property and employment law advice on the acquisition and on-going matters.

Catherine Moss, partner at Shakespeare Martineau led the deal, she said: "The travel industry has taken a massive hit this year, but pent-up demand is going to see a surge in appetite for holiday and career-related travel in people of all ages. This is a great deal for both parties, with clear commonalities and shared ambitions. We were very pleased to help Intrax move into new markets with the acquisition of this exciting UK brand.

"The deal was conducted entirely virtually from start to finish."

Marcie Schneider president of International Training & Exchange Inc, said: "The acquisition of Invasion is a significant step in broadening our reach and we plan to support the brand with investment to grow its operations across the US and internationally.

"This is a significant milestone in our company's history and we look forward to a resurgent and bright future for our global business."

