Synopsys (Black Duck) recently hosted its annual Flight Europe conference - providing insights from leading experts across various subjects relating to the use of open source software. Marks & Clerk Managing Associate John de Rohan-Truba joined a lively discussion on open source compliance and M&A due diligence, which covered practical considerations in realising the full value of open source software while managing related risks. Among other topics, this discussion considered:

recent trends and predictions;

creating value through open source software; and

key risks and nightmares to avoid.

The session was moderated by Anthony Decico (Partner, GTC Law Group & Affiliates). John was joined on the panel by Pooja Anil Kumar (M&A Project Manager, Airbus), Geir Myhre (CEO, Pivotic Consulting) and Cameron Ross Dunne (Director of IP Management, Openet).

self

About Synopsys

For over 15 years, Synopsys and Black Duck audits have been the industry's most trusted open source due diligence solution for M&A and internal compliance. When speed and accuracy are critical, high-tech enterprises and startups, PE firms, and legal advisors choose Black Duck for open source, security, quality, and compliance audit services.

Originally published 13 May 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.