Shepherd and Wedderburn is delighted to have advised our client Parsley Box on its initial public offering (IPO) as it has today been admitted to London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM), marking a momentous milestone in the company's rapid expansion.

Parsley Box is a fast-growing, Edinburgh-headquartered meal delivery business, primarily focused on supplying ready meals directly to consumers in the underserved 'baby boomer+' market. The business was founded in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Gordon and Adrienne MacAulay, after noticing limited delivery options of ready meals for Gordon's mother.

Shepherd and Wedderburn's corporate team has advised Parsley Box from its incorporation through to today's admission, with support from specialists across the firm, in particular our share schemes and intellectual property and data protection teams.

Kevin Dorren, CEO of Parsley Box, said: "Shepherd and Wedderburn has been in our corner helping us through each step leading up to our IPO on AIM. The team understood our growth ambitions from the outset and has helped us reach this milestone."

Originally published 31 March 2021

