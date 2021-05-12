ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The European Commission (EC) recently revealed a major change in merger policy affecting cross-border M&A deals in Europe. The new referral practice creates significant uncertainty for deals that would not have previously triggered scrutiny in the EU. In our latest client alert, we shed more light on the EC's new referral policy and identify the practical key implications when planning cross-border M&A deals in Europe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.