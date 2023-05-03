Since the United Kingdom left the EU on 31 January 2020, law derived from the EU has consistently been removed and later restored in some different form into the UK Domestic Law.

What is the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill (Retained EU Law Bill)?

It is a Bill which is to have the effect of revoking certain retained EU Laws and is to make several provisions which could potentially include the following:

Interpretation of retained EU law and its relationship with other laws;

To make provisions relating to powers to modify retained EU law; and

To enable the restatement, replacement or updating of certain retained EU laws.

The Retained EU Law Bill would automatically revoke most retained EU Law at the end of 2023 (31 December 2023).

Essentially, any retained EU Law that remains in force following the end of the proposed deadline will be termed "assimilated law."

What is Retained EU Law?

Retained EU Law is a category of domestic law created at the end of the transition period and consists of EU-derived legislation preserved in the UK's domestic legal framework by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Some examples of Retained EU Law which are effective and in force in the UK include:

1. Consumer Rights:

There are currently several notable pieces of Retained EU Law related to consumer rights, including the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 (SI2008/1277) and the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013.

These provide a significant part of the UK's current legal framework concerning consumer protection.

2. Intellectual Property:

Again, similar to the legal framework relating to consumer protection, there are also several regulations in force relating to Intellectual Property law.

These include the Copyright and Rights in Databases Regulations 1997 (SI 1997/3032), which establishes unique database rights in the UK.