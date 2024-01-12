Fast-moving and competitive, the UK furniture industry demands constant innovation to meet the demands of an ever-changing consumer market – so designers therefore need to protect their creations from copyists, often relying on intellectual property (IP) rights to do so. But, how is this done, and should designers be paying closer attention to protecting their creations in the UK, post-Brexit?

